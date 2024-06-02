Free counseling service launched by Lafourche Parish Government

As Mental Health Awareness Month draws to a close, the Lafourche Parish Government proudly announces the launch of the Lafourche Parish Brief Therapy Center, a new service aimed at providing vital mental health support to the community. This initiative offers eight sessions of behavioral health counseling and therapy services at no cost to all residents of Lafourche Parish.

The program is designed to assist children, adults, couples, and families, providing them with access to licensed mental health professionals or interns. These services are fully funded by the Opioid Abatement Fund, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent residents from receiving the help they need.

Key Details:

Eligibility: All Lafourche Parish residents

Services Offered: Eight sessions of behavioral health counseling/therapy

Cost: Free of charge, funded by the Opioid Abatement Fund

Location: 5524 North Hwy 1, Suite B, Lockport, LA 70374

How to Schedule: Call 985-304-HOPE (4673)

No Referral Needed: Residents can schedule appointments directly without needing a referral

In an effort to make mental health services more accessible, this program does not require any referrals, simplifying the process for those seeking assistance. This new service underscores the commitment of the Lafourche Parish Government to the well-being of its residents, particularly in addressing mental health challenges exacerbated by the opioid crisis.

For individuals experiencing a crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988, and all emergencies should be directed to 911.

The Lafourche Parish Brief Therapy Center represents a significant step towards providing comprehensive mental health support within the community, reflecting a proactive approach to addressing and mitigating the impacts of mental health issues.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, Lafourche Parish residents are encouraged to call 985-304-HOPE (4673).