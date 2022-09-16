Free Mutual Medic Training Clinics for Tribal Community

Delta Rootz, an indigenous-led herbal medicine project will host a series of free Mutual Aid Medic Training Clinics in Houma, in an effort to provide tribal community members with disaster preparedness. The organization will host the free trainings on the following dates:

Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The trainings will be held at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch, and will cover the following topics: first aid, heat stroke and seizures, diabetes, breaks, strains, and sprains, pandemic community care, street medic traditions, trauma-informed care, supporting survivors, overdose prevention, first responders to gunshot wounds, electricity and chemical burns, dog, spider and snake bites, community rapid response networks, setting up sanctuary and post-hurricane community clinics.

A free medic kit will be provided to the first 20 participants. Registration can be completed by emailing deltarootz@gmail.com