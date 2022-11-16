Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox.

The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment.

The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and its partners, including Nicholls State University and Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, are providing flu, COVID-19 primary and booster shots as well as Monkeypox vaccines.

“These events reach people who might not make it into one of our parish health units for care,” said Eric Brooks, MD, LDH regional medical director. “Vaccinations remain the best and safest way to prevent or reduce the impact of severe illnesses.”

This week’s local events:

Thibodaux

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm

Nicholls State University Health Services Clinic

210 Ardoyne Drive, Thibodaux, La., 70301

Open to Nicholls students, faculty and staff

Napoleonville

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 8 am to noon

Assumption Community Center

4910 La. Highway 308, Napoleonville, La., 70390

Open to the public

Houma

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 10 am – noon

Marcel’s Supermarket

2013 La. Highway 182, Houma, La., 70364

Open to the public

Schriever

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 10 am – 2 pm

Rebecca Village, Ida shelter site located next to Rebecca Truck Plaza in Schriever

This event is not open to the general public. It is specifically for households sheltering at Rebecca Village.

Flu vaccine guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.

For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for flu vaccinations, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm

For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov