Get a free memory screening during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free virtual memory screenings which allow individuals to receive one-on-one, confidential memory screenings from a qualified professional using their computer, smart phone or tablet. This service, which is part of AFA’s National Memory Screening Program, began during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that people could still get screened from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Virtual Memory Screenings:

When are virtual memory screenings conducted?

Screenings are done by appointment daily, Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or online by clicking here.

Can anyone get screened?

Yes, the program is free and open to everyone-there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

What does the screening consist of?

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to test memory, language, thinking skills and other cognitive functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is completely confidential. Once the screening is complete, the screener will review the results with you.

Memory screenings are not a diagnosis of any particular condition but can indicate whether someone should see their doctor for more extensive assessment.

How are the screenings conducted?

Screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference technology (i.e. Zoom, FaceTime, Skype) in real-time, allowing individuals to get screened from the comfort and safety of their home or office. All that’s needed is a phone, computer, tablet or any other device with a webcam and Internet capability.

Why are memory screenings important?

Memory screenings are something all adults should include in their health and wellness routine and are especially important for someone who is experiencing signs/symptoms of memory loss or declining cognitive ability. They are a significant first step toward detecting a potential memory problem. Memory loss or impairment could be caused by a number of medical conditions, including vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, urinary tract infections and depression, which are treatable or curable. If the memory problem is the result of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection may enable the person to begin treatments and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their health, legal and financial plans.

Are the screenings available in Spanish as well?

Yes, virtual memory screenings are offered in both English and Spanish.

How can I make an appointment to get screened?

Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or online by clicking here.