Get a free memory screening during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November

Heat Leaders to Biden: Wake Up and Fix Your Self-Made Diesel Shortage
November 7, 2022

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free virtual memory screenings which allow individuals to receive one-on-one, confidential memory screenings from a qualified professional using their computer, smart phone or tablet. This service, which is part of AFA’s National Memory Screening Program, began during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that people could still get screened from the safety and comfort of their homes.


Frequently Asked Questions About Virtual Memory Screenings:
  • When are virtual memory screenings conducted?

Screenings are done by appointment daily, Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or online by clicking here.

  • Can anyone get screened?

Yes, the program is free and open to everyone-there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

  • What does the screening consist of? 

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to test memory, language, thinking skills and other cognitive functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is completely confidential. Once the screening is complete, the screener will review the results with you.


Memory screenings are not a diagnosis of any particular condition but can indicate whether someone should see their doctor for more extensive assessment.

  • How are the screenings conducted?

Screenings are conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference technology (i.e. Zoom, FaceTime, Skype) in real-time, allowing individuals to get screened from the comfort and safety of their home or office. All that’s needed is a phone, computer, tablet or any other device with a webcam and Internet capability.

  • Why are memory screenings important?

Memory screenings are something all adults should include in their health and wellness routine and are especially important for someone who is experiencing signs/symptoms of memory loss or declining cognitive ability. They are a significant first step toward detecting a potential memory problem. Memory loss or impairment could be caused by a number of medical conditions, including vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, urinary tract infections and depression, which are treatable or curable. If the memory problem is the result of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection may enable the person to begin treatments and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their health, legal and financial plans.


  • Are the screenings available in Spanish as well?

Yes, virtual memory screenings are offered in both English and Spanish.

  • How can I make an appointment to get screened?

Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or online by clicking here.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

No smoking. Cigarette butt on a blue background.

November 7, 2022

Join CIS for the Great American Smokeout on Nov. 17

Read more