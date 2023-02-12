Get American Red Cross CPR/First Aid certified with Terrebonne General

Terrebonne General Health System proudly offers American Red Cross CPR/First Aid certification courses to the public. Their convenient method allows the participant to do an interactive education online at their own pace. Once the online portion is completed, an in-person skills check-off session will be required. The skills check-off and online education must be completed to obtain a 2-year certification accredited by American Red Cross.

Skills check-off sessions will be available on the following dates:

The cost for certification varies upon certification needed.

CPR/First Aid/AED for Adult and Pediatric = $100

BLS for Adult and Pediatric (Healthcare Providers) = $90

Registration can be competed online. If you have any questions about the class, please call 985-850-6204.