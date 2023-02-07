Gilead awards $7.6 million in grants to advance health equity in breast cancer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. awarded $7.6 million in grant funding to 24 U.S.-based, community organizations, including Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through the newly created Toward Health Equity (THE) Oncology Grant™. The funding will support evidence-based interventions that address barriers to care and social determinants of health including patient navigator training, cultural competency training, and services combating barriers such as transportation.

“Gilead is committed to advancing health equity and supporting these vital patient advocacy organizations working to close gaps in breast cancer care,” said Deborah H. Telman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Gilead Sciences. “We believe our Toward Health EquityOncology Grant awards contribute important new understanding to advance and care for anyone living with breast cancer. We look forward to seeing their dynamic, innovative programs come to life.”

Breast cancer affects more American women than any other type of cancer, besides skin cancer. But due to social, environmental, and economic disparities, people of color are at increased risk of developing or dying from breast cancer. In 2023, an estimated 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and more than 43,000 women will die from breast cancer.

The 2023 funding will support evidence-based interventions that focus on patient navigation and digital/mobile interventions to improve health equity. All 2023 grantees were chosen based on several criteria including their ability to create measurable and sustainable change toward health equity.

THE Oncology Grant builds on Gilead’s 2022 program, which provided $5.7 million in grants to 21 U.S. organizations for programs working to advance health equity for Black people impacted by triple-negative breast cancer. The new grantees serve historically neglected and underrepresented communities including Hispanic, Jewish, LGBTQIA, Indigenous American, and others, and will work to address access disparities in the treatment of breast cancer.

The 2023 THE Oncology Grant awardees include: