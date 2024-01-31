Go Red for Women: Free blood pressure checks in Houma, Galliano

January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024

Did you know: Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women.


Since 2004, the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of women’s greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease (CVD). We are prepared to meet the evolving needs of women now, and at every age, every stage and every season of their lives as their trusted, relevant source for credible, equitable health solutions.

 

The Terrebonne Parish Health Unit and Lafourche Parish Health Unit in Galliano will be providing FREE blood pressure checks on Friday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

 

Click on the below fliers for more information:


Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

