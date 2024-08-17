Gut Check: Keeping it healthy

You hear about gut punches, gut reactions and gut health. But which organ is technically the gut? It’s the entire gastrointestinal system including your stomach, intestines and colon.

So, why is gut health so important?

Digestion and nutrient absorption: The gut breaks down food into nutrients absorbed into the bloodstream. A healthy gut microbiome—bacteria and other microorganisms in the gut—helps digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Immune function: Much of the immune system is located in the gut, helping defend against harmful pathogens and regulating inflammation.

Mental health: The gut is often referred to as the "second brain" because of the gut-to-brain pathway. The microbiome can impact mood and cognitive function.

Weight m aintenance: An imbalance in gut bacteria may trigger weight gain and obesity.

An imbalance in gut bacteria may trigger weight gain and obesity. Heart health: The gut can also influence cholesterol levels and inflammation related to heart disease.

Overall well-being: A healthy gut contributes to overall well-being and quality of life. It reduces digestive discomfort, such as bloating and constipation, and promotes regular bowel movements.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests ways to keep your gut healthy:

Watch what you eat.

Foods impact the makeup of your gut. Cultivate a healthy gut with a balanced diet rich in whole, minimally processed foods that are high in fiber and low in sugar and saturated fats.

Fiber is key to a healthy gut by keeping the digestive system moving and promoting regular bowel movements. USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 25–38 grams of fiber daily for adults.

Gut healthy foods include:

Green leafy vegetables. Spinach seems to be a gut superfood high in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Fermented foods. Kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut, aged cheese, kombucha and buttermilk contain probiotics that support gut health.

Eat the rainbow. Include a variety of colorful produce—red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. Berries are good choices, with raspberries and blackberries having 7-8 grams of fiber per cup.

NIH guidelines recommend chewing food well before swallowing, eating in moderation, staying hydrated and eating around the same times each day.

Manage stress.

Stress makes it more difficult to digest food. Chronic stress also negatively impacts the gut-brain connection. Try practicing stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation and breath work.

Get enough sleep.

Research shows that quality sleep—7 to 8 hours nightly—promotes healthy gut bacteria and benefits overall wellness. Limit what you eat after dark as the gastrointestinal tract is most active in the morning and daytime hours.

Stay active.

Like the rest of your body, the gut and a healthy microbiome function best when you stay physically active. The CDC’s Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly for adults.

Keep your gut healthy with a balanced diet rich in fiber and variety of nutrients, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and reduced stress levels. Gut checks benefit your overall health and wellness.

For more information contact Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center, 985.493.4765 or Thibodaux Regional Gastroenterology Clinic, 985.493.4120.