Healthy and Refreshing Summertime Treats

Tropical Update: NHC monitoring two potential systemsJune 25, 2022
Water Safety: Tips for Parents of Young ChildrenJune 25, 2022
By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD
Now that summer is officially here, outdoor gatherings at the beach or pool are in full swing to help provide some much-needed relief from the summertime heat. Aside from enjoying some cool relaxation, it’s also important to remember to keep yourself hydrated when soaking up those rays.
Keeping plenty of fluids and beverages packed with electrolytes nearby is a good way to ensure you can keep the summer fun going. To help keep your taste buds happy while beating the summer heat, here are 7 healthy snacks and sips we recommend packed with all the good stuff you need to stay hydrated throughout the day.
- DIY Freezer Pops. There’s no need to cool down with freezer pops filled with artificial sweeteners when you can always make your own. Zipzicle makes zip-top freezer pop-style baggies ($3 for a pack of 12) that you can fill up yourself with yummy goodness like pureed fruit or your beverage of choice. From there, you just stick them in your freezer and soon you’ve got some frozen treats to take with you to the pool or your next barbecue.
- Protein Popsicles. Want to boost up the protein in your freezer pops? Try blending one cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt, 1 ½ cups of fruit, and the juice of one lime. We made two variations: one with mango and a quarter-teaspoon of chipotle, and another with pineapple, fresh cilantro and a bit of sea salt. Both are incredibly refreshing and just 75 calories each, with the added bonus of seven grams of protein.
- Frozen Fruit Kabobs. Looking for a way to get your kids excited about eating healthy? Have them make their own fruit kabobs by simply threading some of their favorite fruits like grapes, strawberries and pineapple onto skewers and then freezing for a summertime treat that’s sure to please.
- Creamy fruit dip. Aside from enjoying a dip in the pool, you can also enjoy dipping your fruit into a creamy fruit dip that’s both tasty and healthy. Simply blend one cup of plain low-fat Greek yogurt with eight ounces of reduced-fat cream cheese, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and no-calorie sweetener of choice (we recommend using half a cup of Swerve Confectioner’s Style Sweetener). Serve with fresh fruit or pre-bagged apple slices.
- Electrolyte smoothie. Instead of buying one of those sugar-laden smoothies from a café while on your way to your next outdoor excursion, try making your own smoothie at home beforehand so you can ensure you’re getting all the electrolytes and nutrients that you need. You can easily blend 12 ounces of coconut water (our preference for replenishing fluids in the heat is Zico, which has more sodium than most other brands) with one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) and ice for an all-natural, no-sugar-added electrolyte drink.
- Squeezable fruit pouches. Brands such as Go Go Squeeze contain 100 percent real fruit with no added sugar in a convenient pouch for sipping, squeezing and enjoying. All you have to do is freeze them, then let them thaw slightly for a slushy-like treat.
- Low-sugar electrolyte tablets and packets. You won’t feel tempted to buy a soda from the vending machine when you have these around to help turn your water into a sports drink. Brands like nuun, Emergen-C ElectroMIX or Camelbak’s Elixir are convenient, portable ways to add the electrolytes you need to your water to help keep you hydrated in the summertime heat.