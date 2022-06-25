Healthy and Refreshing Summertime Treats

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

Now that summer is officially here, outdoor gatherings at the beach or pool are in full swing to help provide some much-needed relief from the summertime heat. Aside from enjoying some cool relaxation, it’s also important to remember to keep yourself hydrated when soaking up those rays.

Keeping plenty of fluids and beverages packed with electrolytes nearby is a good way to ensure you can keep the summer fun going. To help keep your taste buds happy while beating the summer heat, here are 7 healthy snacks and sips we recommend packed with all the good stuff you need to stay hydrated throughout the day.