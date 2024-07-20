Healthy grilling tips for summer athletes

By Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

With summer comes barbecues, and with barbecues come burgers, chips and soda. Though grilled food is often perceived as healthy, many of the foods that are enjoyed at cookouts are less-than-good for you. Here are some tips to make your summer barbecue a bit healthier to make you feel your best.

Substitute your meats

The popular choice for a barbecue is beef, particularly hamburgers and hotdogs. Consider swapping these out for chicken breasts or kabobs. Another alternative is to grill fish, particularly salmon, or to make turkey burgers. Even tofu or black bean burgers can be a tasty and healthy alternative.

Increase your vegetables

Instead of grabbing that side of macaroni and cheese or potato salad, consider making healthier sides. Eggplant and zucchini are great on the grill because of their size. Or, consider adding smaller veggies by making kabobs as a healthy side dish. You can even substitute your burger buns with lettuce wraps to decrease your carb intake.

Decrease your sodium

Many sauces and marinades used for grilling have a high level of sodium. Consider switching these with a no-sodium marinade or try making a salt-free spice rub of your favorite spices, such as paprika, black pepper, chili powder and more. You can also decrease the amount of sodium you consume by cutting back on potato chips and carbonated beverages at the party.

Practice portion control

Though it can be tempting to go back for seconds when spending time with friends and family, making a balanced plate is one of the easiest ways to have a healthier barbecue. A quarter of your plate should consist of protein, while another quarter should be a whole grain, such as pasta salad or rice. Fill the final half of your plate with fruits and vegetables for a balanced meal.

Not only will these tips help decrease your caloric intake, but they will also help you to feel and perform your best.