How to Prepare for Your First Yoga Class – National Yoga Month

By: Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

September is National Yoga Month. This is a great time to start your yoga journey. Yoga can help improve your physical and mental health. In addition, many individuals who participate in yoga regularly reduce stress, improve flexibility, and build strength. If you’re thinking about trying yoga for the first time, here are a few tips on how to prepare:

Explore yoga options at the center. There are many different types of yoga, so it’s important to find one that’s right for you. Some popular types of yoga include hatha yoga, vinyasa yoga, and yin yoga. You can explore the different classes we offer on our group exercise schedule or talk to one of our yoga instructors. Have a positive attitude. All fitness levels are welcome to try yoga. Everyone’s abilities and goals are different. Our instructors will provide instruction and modify poses to find what works for you. Try not to compare yourself to others. Relax and trust your judgment. Dress comfortably. Wear loose-fitting clothing that you can move around in easily. You may also want to bring a yoga mat, a water bottle and a towel. Eat a light meal before class. You don’t want to be too full or too hungry when you’re doing yoga. Aim to eat a light meal about 2-3 hours before class. Arrive early. This will give you time to get settled, warm up, and meet your instructor. Listen to your body. Don’t push yourself too hard in your first yoga class. If you feel pain, stop and modify the pose. Have fun! Yoga is a great way to relax and de-stress. So relax, breathe deeply, and enjoy the experience.

By following these tips, you can prepare for your first yoga class and have a positive experience. For more information on yoga classes and other group exercise classes we offer, please visit the Front Desk.