By Kelli D. Hall, MD

Wrinkles are a normal part of aging. They’re so common that they carry non-dermatological names like crow’s feet and smile lines.

As years go by, our skin cells divide at a slower pace. The skin’s three main components – collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin – begin to lose their ability to keep the surface layer tight and smooth. The result is fine, surface lines and more pronounced furrows in the skin.

Dermatologists have various tools at their disposal that can quickly neutralize these unwelcomed changes in the skin. Two of the more popular minimally invasive treatments are dermal fillers and Botox injections. Both can help temporarily diminish facial lines and rejuvenate the skin’s appearance.

Botox versus dermal fillers

Botox is a household name and one of the most common nonsurgical cosmetic procedures. Millions of people around the world have used it.

It is the product name for Botulinum toxin. Injecting this substance into the skin blocks the nerve signals to the muscle, leading to a more relaxed look and diminished facial wrinkles.

Generally, Botox treatments remain effective for three to four months. First time users sometimes notice that it may not last as long initially but the effects generally last longer with subsequent treatments due to weakening of the muscles that cause the wrinkles.

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected under the skin to add fullness to areas that have been affected by aging. Some dermal fillers are based off of hyaluronic acid, a natural substance found in the skin. These substances smooth wrinkles and make them less noticeable. The injection procedure may have to be repeated to maintain the desired effect every six-12 months.

The main difference between the two is that Botox relaxes the muscles to minimize wrinkles while dermal fillers use substances to fill in or plump areas that have lost volume or smoothness.

Whereas Botox can take a few days to prompt the facial muscle to relax and provide the desired effect, dermal fillers provide an instant result.

Skin care experts say results from dermal fillers might last longer than Botox injections but may also carry more side effects. While the two treatments are both effective in improving the appearance of skin, one might work better than the other depending on the location and degree of the facial lines or volume loss. They are typically used in different areas of the face and can work together to achieve the desired anti-aging effect.

Bottom line

There has been a boom in Botox injections and dermal fillers over the past few decades as more Americans seek to recapture the smooth skin of their younger years. In fact, a study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that

4.4 million Botox procedures were performed in 2020, making it the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure.

To a great degree, the success of these cosmetic treatments depends on the skill of the physician.

If crow’s feet and other facial lines have you yearning for younger looking skin, see a dermatologist or plastic surgeon to discuss these fast-acting wrinkle removing treatments.