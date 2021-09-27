Interventional Cardiologist joins team at Thibodaux Regional

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Akshit Sharma, Interventional Cardiologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Sharma has joined the practice of Cardiovascular Institute of the South, 1320 Martin Luther King Drive, Thibodaux, (985) 446-2021.

Dr. Sharma earned his doctor of medicine degree from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu, India. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, Dr. Sharma completed a Fellowship in Cardiovascular Diseases and a Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

He is board certified in Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Cardiology, the Society of Vascular Medicine and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.