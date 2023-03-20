Is it dangerous for my teenager to turn to TikTok for medical advice?

“I’m so worried,” “I can’t focus,” “I’m just so down,” “I just don’t know what’s wrong with me.” These are common phrases psychologists regularly hear from children and adolescents in our communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a substantial increase in mental health crises for youth in the United States, especially those in underserved communities. ADHD, depression, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse are the most diagnosed mental disorders among teenagers, with depression and suicide reaching their highest levels in a decade.
Treatment rates vary among disorders, with the National Institutes of Health reporting roughly one in four youth receive mental health services. Various limitations contribute to a lack of seeking treatment: limited access in the community, finances, stigma associated with mental health and fear of judgment. As a result, teenagers seek alternative methods to help with their mental health challenges.
What alternative methods are teens using?
Today, social media is a powerful influence on teen culture. According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, roughly 90% of teens have used social media, with 51% reporting they visit it daily. On average, teens are online for approximately nine hours per day. YouTube was reported to be the most popular site among teenagers, followed by TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.
A newer trend currently amongst teens includes seeking social media therapy. It has been reported the term “mental health” has been searched on TikTok over 67 billion times. Teenagers regularly turn to social media platforms to find support for their mental health struggles. Most teens view social media as a safe place to talk or vent about what is going on in their lives. They find helpful coping resources, there is minimal judgment associated with researching mental health via social media and they often feel validated in their struggles when hearing from peers experiencing similar challenges. Additionally, access to social media far surpasses access to a trained mental health professional in their community. Social media usage can be helpful when done responsibly; however, significant limitations pose potential dangers to teens.
Why can seeking medical advice on social media be a bad thing?
Many social media influencers are not trained professionals in mental health; these influencers do not have the background to provide accurate diagnoses. Additionally, there is no guarantee of confidentiality, the information on social media is traditionally not vetted by a trained professional and the skills/resources provided are not guaranteed to be evidence-based treatments. Self-diagnosis can be a slippery slope, especially for teenagers. Most social media platforms operate from an algorithm that organizes content based on an individual’s searches.
Therefore, when searching for information on mental health, one runs the chance of having their feed flooded with various mental health topics, which may lead to further over-diagnosing of themselves and their symptoms. When seeking mental health treatment, connecting with someone trained in the diagnosis and appropriate treatment is important.
What signs should I look for in my child’s mental health?
For caregivers, it is crucial to be aware of their teen’s screen time and social media usage. High levels of time spent online may impact overall mental health and contribute to sleeping challenges, decreased academic performance, reduced social time with others, limited physical activity, weight or mood problems, or lower self-esteem or body image issues. Additionally, guardians need to be aware of their teen’s mental health. Signs to be aware of may include the following:
How can I support my teen’s mental health?
Here are tips for caregivers on talking to their teens about mental health from the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry:
Additional points to keep in mind:
Are there any resources available?
If you or someone you know has a mental illness, is struggling emotionally, or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help. Use these resources to find support for your teen, a friend or a family member.