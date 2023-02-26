Is it true that tattoos can increase your risk of getting skin cancer?

It is estimated that 25% of Americans ages 18 to 50 have tattoos. While tattooing is not a new concept and has been happening for thousands of years, tattoos have become part of mainstream culture and are increasing in popularity, mainly among younger generations. With more people getting tattoos, it is important to address the possible health risks that may come along with this practice.
I want a tattoo; what should I look for?
The best thing you can do before getting a tattoo is to do your research. It seems simple to Google what you want, find the nearest tattoo studio near you and then schedule an appointment. But did you consider if the tattoo shop was clean? Do they sterilize their equipment, or how do you take care of your new ink after your session to reduce infections? Here are a few safety tips to follow when deciding who to go to for a tattoo:
How do I take care of my tattoo?
Taking care of your tattoo is just as important as the research. Follow this advice and suggested products for proper tattoo aftercare.
After receiving your tattoo, your ink should be wrapped in plastic and may need to stay on for several days, depending on the size. You can remove the plastic on day two or three, but ask your artist for specifics.
Know the risks
Tattoos are permanent marks or designs on your skin and are created by inserting pigments through small needle pricks into the skin’s top layer. It is well-known that getting tattoos can place a person at risk for infection or transmission of bloodborne diseases like HIV, hepatitis B, tetanus and sepsis, if the equipment is not properly sterilized. But can it also cause other diseases like cancer? While more research needs to be done, studies suggest that some tattoo ink in the United States could contain cancer-causing chemicals. There is also concern that tattoo inks could potentially hinder the ability of doctors to identify skin cancers within tattoos.
The combination of needles, injection of ink and UV exposure could increase the risk of skin cancers. The inks used for tattoos are unregulated in the United States, resulting in products with unknown elements. For example, many commercially used inks still use titanium, barium, aluminum and copper.
According to the Current Oncology Journal, black and red ink were associated with higher risk and the deadliest skin cancers, including:
The coloring of tattoo ink can also make it difficult for doctors to identify skin cancers. Cutaneous malignancies, which is cancer that begins in cells that form on the outer layer of the skin, can appear as firm red bumps, red patches or an open sore. Having tattoos can make it harder to detect changes or abnormalities in a person’s skin or moles, so it is important to get regular skin checks from your doctor.
Why should I get my skin checked?
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. People with and without tattoos should maintain regular skin checks and report any new lesions or concerning changes to their skin or moles to their doctor. Those at higher risk should have annual skin cancer screenings. High-risk features include:
The most important risk factors for developing skin cancer are aging and sun exposure. Reducing sun exposure can help keep your skin healthy and lower the chances of skin cancer. Wearing sun-protective clothing and sunscreen are the best habits people can use daily to prevent skin cancer.
Tattoos may be cool but know the possible dangers and the safest way to receive them.