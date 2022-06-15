Jessica Daigle Named Terrebonne General Sunflower Award Winner

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the newest Sunflower Award Winner. Congratulations to Jessica Daigle!

Jessica works as a Physical Therapist in the Rehabilitation Department and has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for 14 years. The Sunflower Award is nominated by patients and recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients.

“My favorite part of my job is patient care, I enjoy working with patients to achieve their goals, I love seeing them make progress and positive change,” said Daigle.