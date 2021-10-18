Join the Great American Smokeout on Nov. 18

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is encouraging nicotine users to join millions of Americans in pledging to give up nicotine— for a few hours, for the day, or for longer— on Thursday, November 18, in honor of the nationwide event, the Great American Smokeout.

CIS tobacco treatment experts will be available by phone on this day, or any Monday-Friday, to support, motivate, and work with each patient in creating a personalized plan for success. To participate, call a CIS tobacco treatment expert at 1-877-288-0011 or ask the staff at a CIS clinic.

Smoking is the largest preventable risk factor of cardiovascular disease. Smoking causes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A fourth of the deaths from heart disease each year can be linked directly to smoking. The connection is that cigarette smoke causes damage to the lining of the blood vessels.

CIS can help those who use all types of nicotine or tobacco. CIS’s quit rate is five times higher than the national average. CIS’s comprehensive tobacco cessation program combines medical evaluations, medications (both prescription and nicotine replacement) and supportive counseling sessions (both individually and as a group). CIS works with each patient individually on a personalized quit plan. Private pay or self-pay are accepted. CIS is also proud to partner with organizations like the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust who may provide these services free of charge if you qualify.

Be one call closer to quit! Call 1-877-288-0011 or learn more at www.cardio.com/tobacco-free.

About the Great American Smokeout

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke -free lives – not just for a day, but year round. The Great American Smokeout event challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit and stay quit.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 930 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 10 telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more