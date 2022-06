Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Julie Leonard, RN, is the most recent Daisy Award Winner.

Julie Leonard, RN. Julie has worked in Terrebonne General’s Women’s Health Center for over 27 years! “Winning this award is very special. I love working in the Labor & Delivery Department and helping patients on the most memorable day of their life,” said Leonard.

The Daisy Award is nominated by patients and awarded to extraordinary nurses. Congratulations, Julie!