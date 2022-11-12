Bayou Bandits Volleyball Club to host tryouts for 35th season
November 11, 2022
Come out to the Bayou Blue Community Festival on November 12!
November 11, 2022

On Nov. 9, Ochsner Health, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Government, held a ribbon cutting for the new Lafourche Fitness Court located at 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland.


 

“We are so grateful to be a part of this addition to Lafourche Parish. This Fitness Court is another example of Ochsner’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community, “said Fernis LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Bayou Region.

 

The fitness court features a variety of workout equipment and classes that can be done with the scan of a QR code.

 

 



