Lafourche Parish COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites

Looking for a COVID Vaccination and Testing site in Lafourche Parish? Louisiana Department of Health released the following Lafourche location list:

Lafourche Parish Public Health Unit at Golden Meadow Town Hall | 107 Jervis Drive in Golden Meadow

Monday-Friday | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. Vaccine options include Pfizer (ages 5 +), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 +), Moderna (18 +), Tetanus (ages 18 +),

Flu (6 months +), and booster doses. Rapid testing is available and no out-of-pocket cost. Call 985.632.5567.

Lafourche Parish Public Health Unit- Thibodaux | 2535 Veterans Blvd. in Thibodaux

Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. Vaccine options include Pfizer (ages 5 +), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 +), Moderna (18 +), Tetanus (ages 18 +),

Flu (6 months +), and booster doses. PCR and rapid testing are available and no out-of-pocket cost. Call 985.447.0921.

Nicholls State University | 103 Leighton Drive in Thibodaux

Monday, Jan. 3 -Friday, Jan 7 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The incentive will be offered to those receiving a first dose COVID vaccine. NSU students are eligible for any COVID vaccination/booster as long as they have not been previously incentivized. Appointments are not needed and there are no costs. Vaccine options include Pfizer (ages 12 +), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 +), Moderna (18 +), and booster doses. PCR and rapid testing are available.