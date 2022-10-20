LDH offering local flu vaccination clinics

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health for Region 3 will host flu vaccination clinics across our area to kick off the fall and to prepare Louisianans to fight the flu.

COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available, along with Monkeypox vaccines.

Flu vaccines are available at no cost to individuals who are insured, have Medicaid or Medicare coverage, or are uninsured. There are no out-of-pocket costs; however, if you have insurance it will be billed. If you have insurance or coverage, bring along a valid insurance card. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine cards will be updated.

Flu vaccination clinics in Southeast Louisiana set for Oct. 24-28 are as follows:

Lafourche Parish Health Unit-Galliano: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 am to 5:30 pm, 17862 W. Main St., Suite B, Galliano

Terrebonne Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 am to 5:30 pm, 600 Polk St., Houma

Lafourche Parish-Thibodaux: Thursday, Oct. 27, 1:30 – 6:30 pm, Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd, Thibodaux