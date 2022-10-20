LDH offering local flu vaccination clinics

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health for Region 3 will host flu vaccination clinics across our area to kick off the fall and to prepare Louisianans to fight the flu.
COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available, along with Monkeypox vaccines.
Flu vaccines are available at no cost to individuals who are insured, have Medicaid or Medicare coverage, or are uninsured. There are no out-of-pocket costs; however, if you have insurance it will be billed. If you have insurance or coverage, bring along a valid insurance card. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine cards will be updated.
Flu vaccination clinics in Southeast Louisiana set for Oct. 24-28 are as follows:
Lafourche Parish Health Unit-Galliano: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 am to 5:30 pm, 17862 W. Main St., Suite B, Galliano
Terrebonne Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 am to 5:30 pm, 600 Polk St., Houma
Lafourche Parish-Thibodaux: Thursday, Oct. 27, 1:30 – 6:30 pm, Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
Additional flu vaccination clinics will be offered around the region later this fall.
Flu vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.
COVID-19 vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.
For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for flu vaccinations, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm
For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov.
For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html