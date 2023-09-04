LDH organizes blood donation drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health is taking a proactive step to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease. In collaboration with local communities, the department is hosting a blood donation drive that aims to support individuals battling this condition.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects the shape and function of red blood cells, leading to pain, organ damage, and a range of other health complications. Individuals with sickle cell disease often require numerous blood transfusions throughout their lives. To address this ongoing need, the Louisiana Department of Health is reaching out to compassionate donors to contribute to this vital cause.

People with sickle cell disease may require as many as 100 units of blood each year to manage their condition effectively. The simple act of blood donation can significantly ease the symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone living with sickle cell disease. In some cases, it can even be a life-saving intervention.

The blood donation drive is scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will take place at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit, located at 600 Polk St. in Houma.

This initiative holds a special significance as it honors the memory of Torris Johnson, the Community Health Worker Supervisor for Region 3 of the Louisiana Department of Health. Johnson was not only a dedicated professional but also a longtime survivor of sickle cell disease. By dedicating this blood donation drive to his memory, the Louisiana Department of Health aims to continue his legacy of resilience and support for those battling this condition.

Please visit The Blood Center online to schedule your appointment today.