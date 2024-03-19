LDH to host clinical update on Tuberculosis on World TB Day

The Louisiana Department of Health welcomes the public to join them on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day via Zoom for a clinical update on the efforts to prevent and treat Tuberculosis in South Louisiana. The presentation is on March 22 at noon.

Infectious Disease Specialist Mary Eschete, MD of Ochsner Health System will lead the discussion. Please see the attached QR code, meeting ID and passcode.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne communicable disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. While TB of the lungs (pulmonary TB) is the most common, tuberculosis can affect any organ in the body. TB is spread through infectious droplets or particles that a person with infectious TB disease can spread when he or she coughs, speaks, sneezes, laughs, or sings. Persons nearby may breathe in these particles and become infected. TB is curable and preventable. There are treatment plans for TBI and TB disease.

In 2022 (most recent data available on LDH.com), there were 94 cases in Louisiana, with 1 in Lafourche and 2 in Terrebonne.