LDH to offer free STI testing in Houma

The Louisiana Department of Health announced that it will offer free STI testing on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The free testing is a single finger stick and results regarding HIV and Syphilis will be ready in 20 minutes.

LDH recommends getting screened for sexually transmitted infections like HIV and Syphilis to maintain your health, and to prevent STIs from spreading to others. The Louisisana Department of Health- Office of public Health for Region 3 seven Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. May and Terrebonne Parishes.