LDH to offer free STI testing in Houma

TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity
January 27, 2023
Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
January 27, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Health announced that it will offer free STI testing on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The free testing is a single finger stick and results regarding HIV and Syphilis will be ready in 20 minutes.

LDH recommends getting screened for sexually transmitted infections like HIV and Syphilis to maintain your health, and to prevent STIs from spreading to others. The Louisisana Department of Health- Office of public Health for Region 3 seven Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. May and Terrebonne Parishes.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 22, 2023

Six of the best ways to keep your knees healthy

Read more