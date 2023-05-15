Learn the Facts about Stroke at WellTalk with Thibodaux Regional

WellTalk with Thibodaux Regional presents Facts About Stroke at this month’s WellTalk series. “May is National Stroke Awareness Month. It is important to know the facts about Stroke. While Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., it is also the principal cause of disability in adults,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.

This month’s WellTalk series will focus on the different types of stroke, how to recognize the warning signs, and what you can do to decrease your risk of Stroke. Events are scheduled for the for the following dates and a light lunch will be served. Registration can be completed online here or by calling 985-493-4374.

Thursday, May 18 – Noon to 1 pm

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Liberty Drive, Houma

Dr. Ebony McKinnies, Neurologist

Thursday, May 25 – Noon to 1 pm

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Auditorium

726 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux

Dr. Tashfin Huq, Neurologist