Local Ochsner Health COVID testing sites include:

St. Anne Family Doctor Clinic | 111 Acadia Dr. in Raceland

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. & Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ages 12 and up. Patients need to call 985.537.7575 to be registered and it is drive-thru only.

Ochsner Specialty Health Center- Morgan City | Dr. Yoshinaga’s office at 1302 Lakewood Drive, Ste. 101 in Morgan City

Monday-Friday | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All ages are eligible and no appointment is necessary

Chabert Primary Care Clinic | 1978 Industrial Blvd. in Houma

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ages 12 and up. No appointments are necessary and drive-thru only.