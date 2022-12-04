Louisiana’s Healthy State Announces 38-Member Advisory Board, Medical Director on 2-Year Anniversary

Two years ago, Ochsner Health joined the state of Louisiana and Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce Healthy State by 2030, an ambitious plan to improve Louisiana’s health ranking from 50th to 40th by 2030. This initiative is Ochsner’s commitment to improving the overall health of the state and is a comprehensive strategy to enhance healthcare access, improve health equity and achieve better health outcomes.
Building on the initial Healthy State commitment, despite obstacles of the pandemic, major hurricanes, and workforce challenges, Ochsner is thrilled to celebrate the recent formation of a 38-member Healthy State Advisory Board, representing 35 organizations spanning multiple sectors, businesses, and industries. As a catalyst and convenor, Ochsner recognizes that the Healthy State movement is too large and too significant to be impacted by just one organization. Only through the shared purpose and strategy of the Advisory Board and its partners can the true value of collective impact be realized.
By joining forces with these 35 statewide organizations, Healthy State collectively represents 100,000 employees, educates over 200,000 students, and cares for 4.6 million community members’ lives – all working together through a common vision and commitment to a better Louisiana.
“Healthy State will take a tremendous, collaborative effort to reach our goals of making Louisiana a healthier and more productive state for all,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer for Ochsner Health, and the system’s executive leader for Healthy State. “Louisiana’s culture, resilience, and people make it wonderful and unique, and collectively, we agree that our communities deserve our investment. Through the lens of health equity, our new advisory board will collaborate and use our unique capabilities to support our Healthy State priorities.”
The Healthy State Advisory Board members are:
Healthy State was formed in 2020 because Louisiana ranks near the bottom in too many health measures published annually by America’s Health Rankings. Moving the Healthy State vision forward, Ochsner and partners have dug deep into the data to understand in detail the top 20 drivers of poor health in Louisiana. The Healthy State team has formed a statewide plan to tackle these obstacles through comprehensive public health initiatives, education and community outreach, and advocacy for public policy that better protects residents. Focus areas will evolve with new Healthy State investments based on annual health rankings and the state’s community health needs assessment.
Initial priorities and annual goals by 2030 are:
In the last two years, with Ochsner serving as a catalyst for this work, Healthy State has already made a difference for thousands of residents across Louisiana. With local and national partners and leaders, partners collectively invested over $140 million aimed at changing how we view health and improving state and regional rankings.
Advisory Board Spotlights for 2022:
The collective Healthy State team is also excited to introduce the initiative’s first medical director, Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, MPH, FACP, who has served as Medical Director of Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER) since 2020. In her critical roles, Dr. Price-Haywood is leading efforts to better understand and address disparities and social determinants of health in Louisiana.
“Healthcare equity, including access to preventative care, is critically important and cannot be achieved overnight, nor by working alone,” said Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood. “Together, we must meet people where they are, as a Healthy State starts with healthier communities. We are ready to form deep and meaningful partnerships with these community, business, and education leaders to prioritize this work.”
Dr. Price-Haywood has spent her career focusing on disease prevention, health promotion, and care delivery improvements, with a focus on addressing health disparities. She is a physician for Ochsner’s Primary Care and Wellness Center, Director of the Primary Care Research Network, and Professor at Ochsner Clinical School, University of Queensland. She has also held key leadership roles within the Society of General Internal Medicine, as co-chair of the Health Equity Commission, and as an editorial board member of the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
To learn more about the statewide strategy, Healthy State Advisory Board members, Healthy State leadership, and Louisiana ranking research and data visit www.livehealthystate.org.