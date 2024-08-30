Low calorie recipes for your Labor Day celebration

By: Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

With Labor Day approaching around the corner, party preparations are in full swing. If you’re planning an upcoming backyard barbeque, you might be looking for healthier options to add to your menu. These side dishes are great healthy additions to your meal that will keep guests satisfied!

Peach Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

2 ripe peaches or nectarines, cut into 1/2″-thick wedges

1 pt. cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 c. fresh corn kernels

1/4 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 c. baby arugula

1/2 c. fresh basil, torn into pieces

Directions:

Step 1: In a large bowl, toss the peaches, tomatoes, corn, onion and mozzarella with olive oil and 1⁄2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Step 2: Fold in arugula and basil, then transfer to a platter.

Recipe courtesy of Woman’s Day.

Spiced Grilled Eggplant with Fresh Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants (about 1 lb. each), sliced lengthwise 1⁄2 inch thick

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. cayenne Kosher salt

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 1/2 c. multicolored cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 small Fresno chiles or other hot chiles, finely chopped

1/4 c. packed fresh mint leaves, finely chopped, plus more for serving

1/4 c. low-fat Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. low-fat milk

Directions:

Step 1: Heat grill to medium. Brush eggplant with 3 Tbsp. oil, then season with coriander, cayenne, and 1⁄4 tsp salt. Grill until tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, remaining Tbsp. oil, and 1⁄2 tsp. salt; fold in tomatoes, chiles, and mint.

Step 3: Arrange eggplant on a large platter; top with tomato salad. Whisk together yogurt and milk and drizzle over vegetables. Sprinkle with mint leaves if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Prevention.