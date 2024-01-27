LSU Ag Recipe of the Month: Parmesan Crusted Chicken

January 27, 2024
January 27, 2024

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes

Bring a little Italian flavor to your dinner table with this simple, diabetes-friendly parmesan crusted chicken recipe. Serve with a side of zesty pasta salad for a balanced meal the whole family will love. Use the recipe below or follow along as LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent Abigail McAlister demonstrates how to prepare this parmesan crusted chicken. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent. 


Ingredients:

  • Vegetable cooking spray
  • 3 (6 – 8 oz.) boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into even strips 
  • 1 ½ cups low-fat or non-fat plain yogurt 
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs 
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese 
  • 1 tablespoon flour 
  • 1 teaspoon paprika 
  • 2 teaspoons no salt Creole seasoning 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and spray the cooking sheet with vegetable cooking spray. 
  2. Cut chicken breast into even sized strips. 
  3. Place chicken strips in yogurt and refrigerate while preparing the rest of the ingredients. 
  4. In a dish, mix breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, flour, paprika, no salt creole seasoning, and garlic powder. 
  5. Coat each piece of chicken with yogurt and dredge in crumb mixture, pressing down on both sides to get a coating of crumbs. 
  6. Place chicken stripes on the cookie sheet that has been sprayed with vegetable cooking spray. 
  7. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until chicken is tender and juice runs clear, or to the safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

