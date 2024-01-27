LSU Ag Recipe of the Month: Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Ducks Unlimited celebrates 87 years of ConservationJanuary 27, 2024
Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes
Bring a little Italian flavor to your dinner table with this simple, diabetes-friendly parmesan crusted chicken recipe. Serve with a side of zesty pasta salad for a balanced meal the whole family will love. Use the recipe below or follow along as LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent Abigail McAlister demonstrates how to prepare this parmesan crusted chicken. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.
Ingredients:
- Vegetable cooking spray
- 3 (6 – 8 oz.) boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into even strips
- 1 ½ cups low-fat or non-fat plain yogurt
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons no salt Creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and spray the cooking sheet with vegetable cooking spray.
- Cut chicken breast into even sized strips.
- Place chicken strips in yogurt and refrigerate while preparing the rest of the ingredients.
- In a dish, mix breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, flour, paprika, no salt creole seasoning, and garlic powder.
- Coat each piece of chicken with yogurt and dredge in crumb mixture, pressing down on both sides to get a coating of crumbs.
- Place chicken stripes on the cookie sheet that has been sprayed with vegetable cooking spray.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until chicken is tender and juice runs clear, or to the safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.