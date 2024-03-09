LSU Ag’s Recipe of the Month: Microwavable Frittata 

March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024

Microwavable Frittata 

Serves: 5 | Prep Time: 5-10 minutes | Cook Time: 7-8 minutes

This recipe for a microwavable frittata can be ready to serve in under 20 minutes and uses ingredients available at your local dollar store. A frittata is an egg dish in which the ingredients are stirred into the eggs before cooking. It’s different from an omelet in which the ingredients are folded in during cooking. Use the recipe below or follow along as former LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent and registered dietitian Amanda Gibson demonstrates how to make the microwavable frittata. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.


 Ingredients:

  • 10 eggs, well beaten
  • ½ cup turkey, ham, sausage or other meat of your choice 
  • ½ cup shredded cheese 
  • ½ cup vegetables of your choice, frozen or canned 
  • ¼ cup milk, nonfat or low-fat milk 
  • 1 teaspoon creole seasoning or salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Prepare all added ingredients. If using raw sausage, cook until done. Chop meat and vegetables, if necessary. 
  2. Crack each egg into a small bowl. Check for shells. Transfer each egg into a larger mixing bowl. Whisk all 10 eggs until well beaten. 
  3. Add meat, cheese, vegetables, milk and creole seasoning (or salt and pepper) to the beaten eggs. 
  4. Stir all ingredients together. 
  5. Pour the egg mixture into a greased, 9” X 9” microwave safe baking dish. 
  6. Microwave for 5-8 minutes total, stirring every 2 minutes until the dish reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.

 

