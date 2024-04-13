LSU Ag’s Recipe of the Month: Salmon Patties with Hot Sauce Aioli

Find your inner zen during Stress Awareness MonthApril 13, 2024
Serves: 9 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 12 minutes
Not sure what to do with that can of salmon in the pantry? Try these low-cost, heart-healthy salmon patties. This recipe tastes just like crab cakes at a fraction of the cost. Pair this dish with a hot sauce aioli to pack an extra punch of flavor. Use the recipe below or follow along as LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health agent and registered dietitian Jennifer Duhon demonstrates how to make these salmon patties and aioli. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health agent.
Salmon Patties
Ingredients:
- 1 can salmon (15 ½ ounces, drained)
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup whole grain crackers, crushed
- ½ cup low-fat milk
- ¼ cup bell pepper, finely chopped
- ¼ cup celery, finely chopped
- 1 stalk green onion, chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon no-salt Creole seasoning
- Vegetable oil to lightly coat bottom of pan
Instructions:
- Drain the liquid from the canned salmon. In a large bowl, use a fork to flake salmon.
- In a small bowl, crush crackers into crumbs.
- Add eggs, crackers, milk, bell pepper, celery, green onion, garlic powder, and no-salt Creole seasoning to salmon and mix thoroughly.
- Shape mixture into nine patties, about 1/3 cup each.
- Heat oil in a skillet.
- Over medium heat, carefully brown both sides until each patty is thoroughly cooked, about 3-4 minutes.
- Top with hot sauce aioli if desired.
Hot Sauce Aioli
Serves: 9 | Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ tablespoon hot sauce
Instructions:
- Combine light mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and hot sauce in a small bowl with a whisk or fork.
- Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days until ready to serve alongside salmon patties.