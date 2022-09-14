M Power Yoga to host Beginner Fundamental Yoga Series

Join M Power Yoga for an upcoming weekend of relaxation and mindfulness at its Beginner Fundamental Yoga Series, a two day, weekend workshop. Geared towards new students, and current practitioners, the weekend workshop will be led by Haley Filer and Cecil Zeringue, focusing on the basics of yoga, while teaching participants how to deepen their understanding of the beautiful practice.

The weekend series will take place Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The two classes will be held in workshop format, allowing participants to ask questions, receive feedback, have a group discussion, and receive reference materials to take home. “We will break-down the primary poses of a vinyasa Power Yoga Sequence to help discover precision, confidence, and clarity of alignment, suitable modifications, and creative strategies to adapt core poses of M Power Yoga vinyasa sequence to fit where you are in your practice today,” reads a statement from M Power Yoga.

Registration for the workshop is $100 per person, and space is limited. The first 10 people to purchase tickets will receive a free unlimited yoga pass to attend classes at M Power Yoga for the two weeks following the workshop. To sign up for the workshop contact M Power by calling (985) 232-8605 or sending an email. M Power Yoga is a boutique yoga studio in Downtown Houma with a relaxed vibe, and q welcoming environment.