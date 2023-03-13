Make fitness your fortune with Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center

March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023

Looking for a health membership that too hard to pass up? You’re in luck! This week, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a one week special price on enrollment. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the fitness center is offering $17 enrollment for 5 days only, March 13-17, 2023.


The Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is a 60,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that offers everything you need to achieve your fitness, health and wellness goals. Their all-inclusive facility provides premium amenities to give you the opportunity to create a customized fitness experience, plus virtual programming options to manage your membership and your fitness goals inside and outside the facility.

The Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center not only has a great fitness facility, but offers a wide variety of services that are designed for all fitness levels. Some of these services and programs include:

  • LES MILLS™ Classes
  • Aquatic Programs
  • Outdoor Sports Complex
  • NewCenter Mobile App
  • BodyScript™ Body Composition Analyzer
  • MOVE Virtual Fitness Classes
  • Volt Guided Fitness
  • Personal Training
  • Childcare
Monthly dues apply. To learn more, please call 985-493-4950 or visit fitnesscenterofthibodauxregional.com/specials today.
Thibodaux Regional Health System
