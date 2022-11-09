Catherine Bourg MelanconNovember 9, 2022
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Thibodaux Regional Health System is hosting a series of WellTalk events thought the month on the topic. Managing Your Diabetes is a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. Events will take place in Raceland, Houma and Thibodaux.
- Monday, November 14 from 12 – 1 p.m.- Diabetes Foot Care with Dr. Eric Swensen, Podiatrist/Foot & Ankle Surgeon at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic – Raceland, 4560 Hwy 1, Ste 3
- Tuesday, November 15 from 12 – 1 p.m.- Diabetes Foot Care with Dr. Bryon McKenna, Podiatrist/Foot & Ankle Surgeon at the Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic – Houma, 1238 St. Charles St.
- Wednesday, November 30 from 12 – 1 p.m.- Spinal Cord Stimulation to Treat Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy with Dr. Brandon Brooks, Pain Management at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Auditorium, 726 N Acadia Rd
A light lunch will be served. To register, please call 985-493-4374.