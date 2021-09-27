Mobile Medical Clinic in Dulac Tomorrow

To assist in the recovery efforts of our community, Terrebonne General Health System continues to work diligently to bring healthcare services back which provide much-needed care to the region.

Terrebonne General will be offering a Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic in Dulac at the Grand Calliou Elementary School at 3933 Grand Calliou Rd. The walk-in clinic will offer urgent care services along with COVID Testing. Food and supplies will be available as well.

The Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic will begin on tomorrow, Tuesday, September 28, from 9 am – 4 pm, with additional dates announced.

