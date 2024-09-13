Need to manage stress after Hurricane Francine? Try these five yoga poses

By: Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

September is National Yoga Month. This time is used to promote the health benefits of yoga and inspire a healthy lifestyle. This popular workout is perfect for any fitness level, as it can be modified to fit your needs and abilities. Try it out this month with one of these five yoga poses.

Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Starting with a classic, this popular yoga pose strengthens your entire body. Feel the burn as you strengthen your arms, stretch your hamstrings and tighten your core. This pose is also known to help relieve back pain as you stretch and stabilize your spine.

Thunderbolt Pose

Connect your mind and body in this highly mindful pose. Take a seat on your knees and sit back into your heels. Try to quiet your inner thoughts as you focus on breathing and slowing your heart rate. This is a great pose for incorporating mindfulness into your routine.

Child’s Pose

Starting off in the same position as the thunderbolt pose, lean forward and root your forehead to the floor. This pose stretches the lower back, hips and thighs. Place your hands behind your feet or reach your arms forward to help you stretch.

Tree Pose

Though this pose can be tricky, it has great benefits in helping improve your overall stability. Standing straight up, plant one foot on the ground and bring the other to your opposite knee. Standing on one foot, bring your arms over your head. Try to focus on one thing in front of you that isn’t moving to help keep your balance.

Corpse Pose

Lying flat on your back, rest your arms so that your palms are facing the sky. This pose is commonly done at the end of a yoga practice to show gratitude to your body for getting you through this workout. It also helps connect your mind and body and practice mindfulness.

Want to try these poses but are looking for a little help? Our certified fitness specialists can help. Sign up for a yoga class and we can teach you beginner and advanced yoga poses, depending on your fitness level.