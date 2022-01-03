New Year, New Me: Thibodaux Regional to Host Lifestyle Changes 8 Session Program

2022 is here, and if your new year’s resolution is centered around weight loss and lifestyle, Thibodaux Regional Health System is challenging you to lace up your sneakers to meet your goal . Beginning January 17, TRHS will begin its Lifestyle Changes Weight Management program, an 8 session program targeted to help people manage their lifestyle and lose weight.

“The lifestyle changes course is a great way for people to start the new year off with healthy changes,” said Katie Richard, Education and Training Coordinator at Thibodaux Regional. “A lot of people need some structured support to make those healthy lifestyle changes happen. Our program provides instructors to show them the way, coaching support, and allow them to network with other people who are on the same journey,” she adds.

The program will be instructed by registered dietitians and registered nurses, taking place on the following dates:

January: 17, 24, 31

February: 7, 14, 21

March: 7, 14

Sessions will be held at Thibodaux Regional Health System, located at 726 N. Acadia Rd, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Admission for the program is $75, payments will be accepted in person on the first day of class. Guests can register online at https://www.thibodaux.com/classes-events/event-signup/?Event=69&Date=1072

For more information on the Lifestyle Changes Program, please call (985) 493-4723.