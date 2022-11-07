Nicole Smith, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

November 7, 2022
November 7, 2022

Terrebonne General Health System has announced its latest Daisy Award winner!


Nicole Smith, RN, has won the latest award. She is a registered nurse in the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit and has been helping patients on the unit for two and a half years. “I get to meet new people every day and hear their stories. My patients and coworkers make being a nurse even more gratifying. It can be overwhelming for patients to be in the hospital, so I enjoy trying to put a smile on their faces,” she said. Congratulations, Nicole!

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:

Terrebonne General Health System


Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator

P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341

 

STAFF
