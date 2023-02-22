Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.

This single lifestyle change can lead to better sleep, increased energy and improved focus within days. On average, participants in the challenge lose 4 pounds of body fat, reduce cholesterol by 13 points, lower triglycerides by 28 points and improve systolic blood pressure.

This challenge provides participants with the resources, education and support needed to abstain from alcohol and benefit from a “wellness spring cleaning.”

“Almost all of us have personal health goals ranging from weight loss to reduced inflammation to improved mental health. Forgoing alcohol for 40 days is one practice that improves the mind, body and spirit at once,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, founder of Ochsner Eat Fit and Alcohol Free For 40. “The Alcohol Free For 40 Challenge is an opportunity to see and feel the benefits of going alcohol-free, both inside and out.”

Alcohol Free for 40 is launching statewide with kickoff events in six cities: New Orleans, Covington, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport and Monroe.

How to join: Sign up for just $40 at AlcoholFreeFor40.com. Click on the button for your city or region to register; deadline to sign up is Sunday, Feb. 19.

Sign up for just $40 at AlcoholFreeFor40.com. Click on the button for your city or region to register; deadline to sign up is Sunday, Feb. 19. What’s included : Receive in-depth pre- and post-challenge metrics including labs, body composition analysis, weight, blood pressure and before-and-after photos to get a clear picture of the impact of alcohol on overall wellness (a $400 value). The lab panel includes a variety of tests that aren’t routine, so even if you have annual blood work done it’s likely that many of these are not included. In Covington, participants have the option to donate blood as well, receiving a thank-you gift in return. For more information and to register, click here.

: Get support: Join the #AlcoholFreeFor40 group on Facebook click here. Send messages, ask questions, follow the journey of others, and share your own experiences, challenges, successes, zero-proof cocktail recipes and photos. Visit now to see messages from past participants.

Keep the party going! The Eat Fit team collaborates with local restaurants to offer Eat Fit zero proof cocktails throughout the challenge, and provides recipe inspiration throughout the challenge with their latest book, Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, along with recipe demos powered by Lyre’s and local bar experts.

Visit www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com today to join the challenge. To make 2023 your healthiest year yet, visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.