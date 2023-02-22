Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
This single lifestyle change can lead to better sleep, increased energy and improved focus within days. On average, participants in the challenge lose 4 pounds of body fat, reduce cholesterol by 13 points, lower triglycerides by 28 points and improve systolic blood pressure.
This challenge provides participants with the resources, education and support needed to abstain from alcohol and benefit from a “wellness spring cleaning.”
“Almost all of us have personal health goals ranging from weight loss to reduced inflammation to improved mental health. Forgoing alcohol for 40 days is one practice that improves the mind, body and spirit at once,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, founder of Ochsner Eat Fit and Alcohol Free For 40. “The Alcohol Free For 40 Challenge is an opportunity to see and feel the benefits of going alcohol-free, both inside and out.”
Alcohol Free for 40 is launching statewide with kickoff events in six cities: New Orleans, Covington, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport and Monroe.
Keep the party going! The Eat Fit team collaborates with local restaurants to offer Eat Fit zero proof cocktails throughout the challenge, and provides recipe inspiration throughout the challenge with their latest book, Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, along with recipe demos powered by Lyre’s and local bar experts.
Visit www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com today to join the challenge. To make 2023 your healthiest year yet, visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.