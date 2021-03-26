Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations:
Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363
Saturday, March 27
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
Wednesday, March 31
Thursday, April 1
Ochsner St. Anne
4608 Hwy 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Ochsner Mathews (this is the location identifier in MyOchsner or when making your appointment by phone)
Saturday, March 27
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
Wednesday, March 31
Thursday, April 1
Ochsner St. Mary
1151 Marguerite St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
Walk-in clinic located in the Medical Office Building, Suite 500
Wednesday, March 31
Thursday, April 1
Ochsner is proud to now offer the three vaccine types approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA). The type of vaccine available at each site is dependent upon supply.
To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org.
When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required. You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.
To date, Ochsner has administered more than 220,000 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?
If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?
What should I bring?
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.
How long do these appointments take?
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?