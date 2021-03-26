Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations:

Chabert Medical Center

1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363

Saturday, March 27

Monday, March 29

Tuesday, March 30

Wednesday, March 31

Thursday, April 1

Ochsner St. Anne

4608 Hwy 1

Raceland, LA 70394

Ochsner Mathews (this is the location identifier in MyOchsner or when making your appointment by phone)

Saturday, March 27

Monday, March 29

Tuesday, March 30

Wednesday, March 31

Thursday, April 1

Ochsner St. Mary

1151 Marguerite St.

Morgan City, LA 70380

Walk-in clinic located in the Medical Office Building, Suite 500

Wednesday, March 31

Thursday, April 1

Ochsner is proud to now offer the three vaccine types approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA). The type of vaccine available at each site is dependent upon supply.

To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org.

When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required. You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.

To date, Ochsner has administered more than 220,000 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.

When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?

Appointments are now available.

We encourage you to sign up quickly as availability is limited.

If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?

Patients receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will schedule their first dose via MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Your second dose is guaranteed. Ochsner will notify you of the exact date and time of your second dose appointment via text and email within 24 hours of when your first dose is administered.

What should I bring?

Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?