Ochsner Health Hosting Drive-Thru Flu Shot Fairs on Saturday

Starting Saturday, October 24, Ochsner Health has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot. Locations in Morgan City, Raceland and Houma will be offering curbside or drive-thru flu fairs. Book your appointment today by visiting ochsner.org/flu or calling 1-866-OCHSNER.

Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Below is a schedule of local flu fairs:

Saturday, October 24, 2020

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

4608 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363

If a drive-thru flu fair does not work for your schedule, Ochsner Health offers four ways you can get a flu shot:

Drive Thru Flu Fairs offered at a location near you. View the schedule of drive-thru flu fairs and schedule an appointment online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Urgent Care Location for a flu shot for adults and children 6 months and older. Primary Care and Pediatric Physicians offer flu shots by appointment. Schedule online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness Location, which accepts most insurances and can administer flu shots to adults and children ages 7 and up. Walk-ins are welcome.

The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones.

The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.