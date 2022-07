Congratulations to the Ochsner Health 2021 Spirit of Leadership Finalists from the Bayou Region! Ochsner has named the New Leader of the Year, Clinical, Shane Robichaux!

Robichaux is Assistant Vice President of Nursing at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center. The awards have recognized for the past 18 years Ochsner employees, leaders, physicians and teams for going above and beyond by exhibiting the spirit of leadership through Ochsner’s Mission, Vision and Core Values.