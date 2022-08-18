Ochsner Neuroscience Institute Named a Comprehensive Care Center by The Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation has designated Ochsner Neuroscience Institute and five other medical centers across the United States as Comprehensive Care Centers. Ochsner is the first and only health system in Louisiana to hold this newly established distinction. This expansion of the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Global Network aims to increase access to high-quality care in markets across the U.S.

Medical facilities who earn the designation of Comprehensive Care Center must offer a specialized, multi-disciplinary approach to the care of Parkinson’s disease (PD). In addition, to be considered for this designation, each facility must meet demanding criteria around patient care, professional training, community education and outreach criteria. Patients benefit from Ochsner’s elite team approach to care and research with expert neurologists, psychiatrists, palliative care experts, therapists, counselors and other professionals working together to provide them with the highest level of support.

PD is a slowly developing neurodegenerative disorder that predominantly affects dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain. The disorder impacts nearly 1 million people in the United States, with nearly 60,000 new PD diagnoses each year. The disease causes symptoms of varying degree from person to person, however most people diagnosed with PD experience some form of a tremor, slowness of movement, stiffened limbs and trouble with balance.

“There still isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s disease so the goal with treatment is to provide the best quality of life possible for our patients,” said David Houghton, MD , MPH , Chief of Movement and Memory Disorders at Ochsner Health. “Parkinson’s alone isn’t fatal, but some of its complications can be quite serious. Therefore, it is so important that we offer a comprehensive, interdisciplinary, collaborative, and personalized approach to the care at Ochsner,” says Houghton. “Care for our patients includes clinical services, therapy visits, research studies, support groups, and hope. We are honored to be named a Comprehensive Care Center by the Parkinson’s Foundation, and it is a testament to the dedication of our entire team at Ochsner.”

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute offers award-winning neuroscience care with more than 40 highly trained neuroscience physicians specializing in a wide range of treatments for adult and pediatric neurological conditions. Care includes headache care, neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, back and spine care, neuroradiology, neurosciences, stroke care, an ALS center, epilepsy, concussion, traumatic brain injury, memory disorders, multiple sclerosis and neuropsychology. Ochsner’s neurology and neurosurgery program was designated as High Performing by U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Hospitals.