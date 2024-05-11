Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 10 minutes

What’s easier than a one-skillet dish? This chicken with green beans and tomatoes can have dinner on the table in just minutes, and its single-skillet cooking method makes cleanup a breeze. Try grabbing local green beans and tomatoes from a nearby farmers’ market, farm stand, or grocery store to ensure your veggies are the freshest and tastiest available. Follow along with former LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent and registered dietitian, Bertina McGhee, as she demonstrates how to make this one skillet chicken with green beans and tomatoes. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into chunks

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced OR 2 to 3 teaspoons dried garlic powder OR canned minced garlic

1 pound fresh green beans

1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup chicken broth

1 fresh lemon (juice and zest)

½ teaspoon dried thyme OR 1 sprig fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Grated parmesan cheese, optional

Instructions:

1. Wash green beans under cool running water.

2. Next, snap or cut off the stem ends of the beans.

3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

4. Season chicken with ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp pepper.

5. Add chicken to the skillet and brown on each side (about 2 minutes per side).

6. Add garlic, green beans and tomatoes to the skillet and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

7. Add in chicken broth, lemon zest, juice of one lemon, dried thyme and balsamic vinegar. Cover skillet. Let cook for about 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked thoroughly.

8. If using fresh thyme, remove the sprig of thyme before serving. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired.