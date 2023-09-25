Outdoor Workouts to kick off the fall season

By Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Staff

Fall is a great time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. But with the changing seasons comes cooler temperatures, which can make it difficult to know what kind of workout to do. Here are a few of the best outdoor fall workouts that will help you stay healthy and active all season long.

Playing Sports

Fall is prime sports season. Whether you’re a fan of football, baseball, hockey, or lacrosse, there’s sure to be a league or team that’s perfect for you. Playing sports is a great way to get exercise, meet new people, and have some fun.

Bike Riding

Bike riding is a full-body workout that engages your glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, arms, shoulders, and back.

Outdoor Fitness Classes

Try fitness outdoors and make some new friends. Explore our group exercise schedule and consider taking an outdoor class with a small group of like-minded individuals like you who are working toward their fitness goals.

More tips for working out outdoors:

Wear layers of clothing so you can adjust to the changing temperatures.

Wear reflective gear or lights if you’re exercising in the dark.

Be aware of your surroundings and watch out for traffic and wildlife.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Need help with your workout routine? We offer personal training to help you get started on your fitness journey or elevate your current workout. For more information, please visit the Member Services desk.