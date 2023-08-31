Rebekah Halcome, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Rebekah Halcome, RN, has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner!

“Terrebonne General is home for me. Our physicians and staff truly treat each patient as if they were family. This place is the heart of the community, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Halcome.

“Through Rebekah’s compassion and caring nature, a family could be at peace with their grandfather’s passing. Her exemplary professionalism, compassion, and knowledge made the patient comfortable without taking the time away he had left with his family. Nurses like Rebekah Halcome are role models for people to consider a nursing career and for nurses to emulate,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”

Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.