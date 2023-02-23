Register for free women’s Cardiac Social, Heels for Hearts

Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Terrebonne General Health System, and The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System are hosting Heels for Hearts: A Women’s Cardiac Wellness Social on Wednesday, March 8 (International Women’s Day) from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Terrebonne General Medical Atrium Auditorium.

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in women, yet many women do not recognize their risk or realize how heart disease looks and feels different in women. This free event is an opportunity to learn about heart disease in women, with practical steps you can take to improve your overall health. An expert panel of physicians and wellness experts will present and answer questions while guests enjoy a heart-healthy dinner from Dominique’s Bistro, wine and signature cocktails. This event will also include interactive games and door prizes, and it is guaranteed to be both fun and informative!

Registration is free, but required. Please visit https://heelsforheartshouma23.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot!