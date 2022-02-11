Sign Up and Save Lives in Honor of #NationalDonorDay

February 11, 2022
February 11, 2022
Thibodaux Regional Health System encourages you to join the cause and sign up to save lives through organ donation. Monday, February 14 is National Donor Day, when we recognize all those who improve and save lives with the incredible gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation.
Share the love and register today at www.organdonor.gov.
Thibodaux Regional proudly supports the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) in encouraging our community to give the gift of life.


