Spenser LeBoeuf, Thibodaux Regional Registered Dietitian, Achieves Board Certification as Specialist in Oncology Nutrition

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce that registered dietitian, Spenser Ford LeBoeuf, RDN, LDN, has achieved board certification as a specialist in oncology nutrition (CSO). LeBoeuf is one of just nine board-certified oncology dietitians in the state of Louisiana.

LeBoeuf provides dietary guidance to support a patient’s cancer care, as well as combat the symptoms of cancer and side effects of treatment. Recently, she completed 2,000 hours of practice experience and passed a rigorous national exam by the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR) to become board certified. This certification recognizes dietitians for their unique expertise and skills in the oncology area by their professional peers, the public, and medical and allied health professionals.

A certified specialist in oncology nutrition works directly with individuals at risk for, or diagnosed with, any type of malignancy or pre-malignant condition. The dietitian specialist counsels cancer patients on ways to manage nutrition related side effects that may arise from their cancer treatment. They work directly with all other members of the patient’s care team supporting them and their caregivers in managing symptoms and side effects throughout treatment and even into survivorship where more in depth education is done on cancer prevention nutrition therapy.

“Nutrition is such an integral part of a patient’s care,” said LeBoeuf. “It is important to me that patients and their families get the support they need. Optimizing the patient’s food intake can help prevent delays in treatment and help them to respond better to medications prescribed by other members of our care team.”