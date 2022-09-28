Storm Stress: How to Manage Your Emotional Health

By Dean A. Hickman, MD, Ochsner Health System

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Florida coast, some of us may experience heightened anxiety levels or posttraumatic stress disorder. But simply being aware of your anxiety levels can help you get a healthy perspective on the situation.

PTSD occurs in people who demonstrate significant distress and impairment in multiple areas after experiencing or witnessing trauma. Trauma can include a natural disaster (like hurricanes or tornadoes), serious accident, terrorist act, combat or sexual assault. It can be applied to those who have been threatened with serious injury or illness, sexual violence or death.

About 7% to 8% of people will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. Women are more likely to develop PTSD than men, and genetic factors may make some people more likely to develop PTSD than others, according to the National Center for PTSD.

By managing your stress, you will, in turn, help your family to manage their own. Children can be especially vulnerable to the moods of their parents. With that in mind, calm and supportive reactions regarding evacuations and crises can go a long way in alleviating the stress of your little ones.

Below are some helpful tips for reducing natural disaster stress:

Take a news break: Try not to constantly listen to the radio or watch TV. This can be overwhelming and anxiety-provoking, especially for young children.

Take care of yourself: Get as much sleep as possible, stay fueled up by eating small meals frequently, limit caffeine intake and avoid nicotine and alcohol.

Try stress relief: Attempt to let go of your anxiety. Turn on soft music, watch a funny video or meditate.

It is important for those who may be experiencing PTSD to reach out for help, even though doing so may seem difficult – especially during these current difficult times.

For those living on the Gulf Coast, there have been additional stressors and trauma due to hurricanes and storms. Many people are dealing with continued consequences and triggers from these events in addition to the pandemic and have not yet sought support or treatment.

The good news is that help is available. As mentioned before, there are multiple treatments that have been proven to be effective in resolving PTSD. Many people have successfully learned to live by their values and desires, rather than living life based on past trauma.